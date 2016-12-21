NASCAR Cup: Joey Gase strikes deal with BK Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Gase is slated to drive the No. 23 Toyota for BK Racing in at least three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races in 2017, beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 26. A press release also mentions Gase in the No. 23 for the Irwin Tools Night Race at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway; in addition a tweet from Gase ( @JoeyGaseRacing ) puts him in the car for the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta in July.

“Excited to be driving the @BestHomeFurn #23 car for @BKRacing_2383 next year in the Daytona 500, Quaker State 400 & the Bristol night race!” Gase tweeted.

More races are possible, pending sponsorship. For the three aforementioned races, Gase and the No. 23 team will have backing from Best Home Furnishings, a sponsorship deal Gase brought to BK Racing.

“I cannot put into words how thankful I am for the opportunity everyone at Best Home Furnishings and BK Racing has given me,” Gase said. “Racing in the Daytona 500 and the Bristol night race has been a dream of mine since I can remember. It’s very exciting to share this experience with everyone at Best Home Furnishings and those who have helped me get to this point in my career.”

Gase, who also competes in the Xfinity Series, has 13-career Cup level starts to his credit, six of those coming in 2016. His best finish in the series to date is a 32nd at Phoenix International Raceway in 2016. All 13 starts came from behind the wheel of the No. 32 GoFAS racing Ford.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)