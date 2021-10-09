NASCAR Cup: Joey Hand makes debut at Roval

By AMANDA VINCENT



Road-course racing veteran Joey Hand will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut Sunday in the Bank of America Roval 400 on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval as driver of the No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford.

“I always thought that NASCAR was the place for me, because I almost thrive in situations where I’ve got a little damage and the car shouldn’t be fast, but you find a way to drive around it,” Hand said. “I’ve always felt that’s the way NASCAR was, because if a fender gets damaged, they tape it up and keep going. It’s like a fight to the death and that’s my style. That’s what has always attracted me to NASCAR. On top of that, I’ve spent most of my life in all different types of cars, and this weekend will pretty much complete the circle as far as that goes. I’ve always just wanted to say I’ve driven it all, and I wheeled it all at a good pace. I’m tired of watching video of last year’s Roval race. I’m ready for the real thing and can’t wait to get behind that wheel.”

Hand will start Sunday’s race from the 36th position. Ot will be his first start in any of NASCAR’s national divisions.

Hand was part of the team that claimed victory in the GTE Pro class in the 24 Hours of LeMans in 2016 and won the Rolex 24 at Daytona the following year. His stats also include six wins in the NASCAR Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series, six in the American Le Mans Series, and another six wins in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“I come from a road racing background and have followed Joey’s career forever, so it’s very exciting to be able to have another driver make their Cup Series debut with RWR, especially with someone of his stature,” Rick Ware Racing owner Rick Ware said. “This is a good chance for us to see where our program is at when it comes to road courses, and having someone of Joey’s caliber will serve as a good benchmark for sure.”

