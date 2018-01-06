NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano becomes father

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano and his wife, Brittany Logano, welcomed their first child into the world Thursday night. Logano announced the news of his son’s birth via Twitter on Friday afternoon.

“God gave us a little miracle last night!!!,” Logano (@JoeyLogano) tweeted, along with a photo of his wife and son.

According to a tweet from Logano’s sister, Danielle Logano, the new addition to the family is named Hudson.

“Was such a memorable moment when my little bro handed their new born son, Hudson, over to my arms for first time!! Welcome to the world little Hudson! Crazy Auntie D here can’t wait to get you on the ice. Couldn’t be more happy for you both!!” Danielle Logano (@DanielleLogano) tweeted.

Joey Logano and his wife married in 2014 and experienced fertility issues before the pregnancy was announced in June of last year. A month later, Logano revealed that he and his wife were expecting a boy.

