NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski swap spotters

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 29: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, enters his car during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Team Penske drivers Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano are swapping spotters ahead of Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The swap will remain through the remainder of the season.



T.J. Majors, Logano’s crew chief on the No. 22 team since Logano’s 2018 championship season, is Keselowski’s new spotter on the No. 2 team. Coleman Pressley is Logano’s new spotter after working with Keselowski since 2019.



Logano and Keselowski each have one win, so far, this season. Logano is sixth in the driver standings and Keselowski 10th after 24 races.



Keselowski is leaving Team Penske for an owner/driver role at Roush Fenway Racing at the end of the 2021 season.



