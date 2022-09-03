NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano claims Darlington pole

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 03: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, prepares for qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 03, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Logano will begin the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Sunday evening from the pole in the Cook Out Southern 500 after a 29.181-second/168.521 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying Saturday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

“It’s, obviously, nice to start up front,” Logano said. “We got a taste of what that first pit stall means here at Darlington, and it’s nice, for sure. It’s definitely really close to that pit-out line and you don’t have to get all the way back up to speed, so there are, definitely, spots available in the pit stall. You can let the pit stall do the work and feel really good about that. It’s nice to be able to get that, but it’s just a start. We still have a full 500 miles to go, but, like I said, that first pit stall will pay a dividend throughout the whole race, so we’ll fire off and see what we’ve got tomorrow. Going off of practice from the spring to the race the first time, the track was much different in the race than it was in the practice. You’ve got to kind of assume some of it is gonna happen again tomorrow, so we’ll try to adjust on our car a little bit for race trim. I think we need a little bit, there, but I don’t think we’re that far off. If we get a little bit more turn in our car, we’ll be right there.”

Christopher Bell will start alongside Logano at Darlington after posting a lap time only 0.009 seconds slower than the eventual pooe sitter in round two of qualifying.

Logano and both of his Team Penske teammates, Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney, were in group A in the first round of qualifying, and all three drivers were among the five fastest in the group to advance to round two. Logano led the group with a 29.146-second/168.723 mph lap. His teammates wound up qualifying sixth (Cindric) and ninth (Blaney) after round two..

While Penske drivers combined to dominate group A in the opening round, group B drivers posted some of the fastest laps across both groups and both rounds of the qualifying session. Bell was fastest in round one, group B with a 28.976-second/169.713 mph lap. That lap was the fastest, overall, in qualifying. Three drivers in group B, also including William Byron and Kyle Busch, recorded laps over 169 mph in round one, and Bell and Byron’s laps of record in the round were clocked at under 29 seconds.

In round two, Byron qualified third to share row two with Tyler Reddick, and Busch qualified fifth for the Southern 500.

Other drivers qualifying in the top-10 included Kyle Larson in seventh, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in eighth and Michael McDowell in 10th.

Playoff driver Daniel Suarez will bring up the rear for Sunday’s green flag. He wasn’t allowed to make a qualifying attempt after his car failed inspection three times. Suarez also will be required to serve a pass-through penalty at the start of the race.