NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano dominates, wins at Michigan

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – JUNE 10: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 10, 2019 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a 27-hour rain delay, Joey Logano dominated the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Monday for his second win of 2019. Monday’s win was Logano’s third-career win at Michigan and Team Penske’s fifth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of 2019.

“This one, outside of the crown jewel events, I consider this the biggest race to win, because it is Ford Motor Company’s backyard and Roger Penske’s backyard, and there area lot of diehard Ford fans out here in the grandstands right now, and it feels great to represent that company and get to victory lane today,” Logano said.

Kurt Busch finished second. Martin Truex Jr. was third after starting alongside Logano on the final restart. Daniel Suarez and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five.

“My second gear was off a little bit all day on the restarts, so I was getting jumped but then, the 22 (Logano) just went like a whole car length before his restart zone. I don’t know how you get away with that. I thought we were supposed to go in the box,” Truex said. “Aside from that, a great day for the Auto Owners Toyota.”

Logano started on the pole led 163 laps of the race that was extended from a scheduled 200-lap distance to 203 laps by an overtime restart. His dominance included a stage one win at lap 60 after leading all but four laps of the opening stage.

The second stage was won by Austin Dillon. It was Dillon’s first-career stage win. Logano gave up the lead in the final 10 laps of the second stage to pit under green after being one of nine drivers to stay out during the previous caution on lap 70.

Logano was back up front for the restart after the second stage with a two-tire pit stop. Early in the final 80-lap stage, Kevin Harvick battled Logano up front, leading a few laps after being a lap down because of multiple problems on pit road.

“We had a really fast Busch Light Ford and just made a lot of mistakes today,” Harvick said.

Harvick lost several positions on pit road during a lap-20 competition caution. He pitted for a loose wheel with seven laps remaining in the opening stage. He, then, pitted twice during the caution between the two 60-lap stages for another loose wheel. He got the free pass onto the lead lap during the third caution on lap 70 but reported another vibration.

Harvick traded the lead back and forth, and by the end of the race, Harvick led 15 laps, making him the only driver other than Logano to lead a double-digit number of laps. Logano, meanwhile, retook control of the race with 52 laps to go.

“I made one mistake on the restart and let the 4 (Harvick) get to the outside of me and really made me mad at myself,” Logano said. “I was able to make that up, which is great.”

The race field cycled through green-flag stops inside the final 50 laps. Logano gave up the lead to pit with about 25 laps remaining. When the cycle completed with 15 to go, he was back up front.

Brad Keselowski, who was a lap down just past the halfway point of the race because of a pit-road safety violation when one of his crew men dropped an air gun, finished sixth. Harvick was seventh. Ryan Newman finished eighth, Ryan Blaney ninth, and Alex Bowman rounded out the top-10.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).