NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano embarks on 300th start

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond (Va.) International Speedway will mark the 300th-career series start for Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

“Can’t believe I’m coming up on my 300th Cup start this weekend at @RIRInsider ,” Logano ( @JoeyLogano ) tweeted, along with a throwback Thursday photo from his first Cup start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon in 2008.

Logano, already anointed with the nickname, “Sliced Bread,” was moved up the NASCAR ladder quickly, as evidenced by hitting the 300 Cup race mark about a month prior to his 27th birthday. His promotion to the Cup Series was accelerated in 2009 by Joe Gibbs Racing in response to Tony Stewart’s departure from JGR to become driver/co-owner at Stewart-Haas Racing. JGR prepped its young driver for the full-time move to NASCAR’s top series with three starts in 2008.

Logano experienced growing pains at Gibbs, and as a result, struggled. He did manage one win that first full season in a rain-shortened race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon and won one additional race in 2012, his last season at JGR.

At the request of Brad Keselowski, the then-reigning Cup Series champion, Roger Penske hired Logano for the 2013 season. And Logano has flourished since joining the Penske organization. The 2017 season is the driver’s fifth season at Team Penske, and in his four complete seasons, to date, with Penske, Logano has accumulated stats that include 15 wins. In addition, he’s been among the Championship Four vying for the Cup championship in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway the last two seasons.

Through the first eight races of 2017, Logano has five top-fives and seven top-10 finishes, and he heads into Richmond fourth in the championship points standings.

