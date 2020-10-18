NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano gets back to victory lane at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 18: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 18, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Logano held off Kevin Harvick and Alex Bowman in the closing laps of the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City on Sunday for his third win of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season but his first since winning at Phoenix Raceway in March. With the win, Logano clinched his spot in the championship four in the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway next month.

“You come into this race knowing that, if you can win this thing, you have an amazing advantage,” Logano said. “The same thing happened in 2018 when we raced for the win at Martinsville, knowing that we have two races to battle for nothing but the championship. I can’t believe it, especially the way the beginning of the race was going and running back there not scoring stage points. It was a good strategy by Paul [Wolfe, crew chief] and good pit stops, and now this Shell Pennzoil Mustang is going to race for a championship at Phoenix.”

Harvick finished second after leading a race-high 85 laps and running second to Logano throughout the final 40 laps of the 267-lap race.

“We just needed to get off of pit road first,” Harvick said. “It came down to controlling that restart, and we lost the lead, there, on the restart and wound up trying to battle and didn’t get the lead on the restart but just really, really fast Jimmy John’s Ford Mustang. All our guys did a great job, and we had a fast car. We moved all over the race track, and we weren’t the best behind somebody, but I had a lot of options as they made the car better towards the end of the race. It was a good run for us. I wish we could have one, but we were one short.”

Bowman finished third. Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five.

Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin were stage winners, with Elliott winning the first 80-lap stage and Hamlin the second.

Elliott started on the pole and led until a lap-25 competition caution. William Byron got off pit road during the caution with a two-tire pit stop, but when the race restarted, he was shuffled back through the field, leaving Elliott and Harvick to battle for the lead.

Harvick took the top spot, but Elliott retook the lead on lap 64.

Hamlin, then, led most of the second stage after getting out of the pits first during the caution after the first stage. He gave up that lead on lap 125, during a cycle of green-flag pit stops, while a few drivers, including Matt DiBenedetto, Ryan Newman and Corey LaJoie stayed out, hoping for a caution. They got that caution with a Matt Kenseth spin on lap 144, before having to make their stops.

After the trio of drivers who stayed out under green pitted under the yellow, Hamlin was back up front for the restart and held off Harvick in the closing laps of stage two for his stage win at lap 160.

Soon after winning the second stage, Hamlin made contact with the wall in the final 100 laps that resulted in damage that cut one of his tires and forced him down pit road for an unscheduled green-flag stop. He got back on the lead lap by taking a wave-around for caution for Kurt Busch’s blown engine just before lap 200 and got back in pit sequence with his fellow competitors during a caution for Tyler Reddick with 46 laps to go.

Harvick was the race leader when the yellow flag waved for Busch’s expired engine and, again, for Reddick, but Logano beat him off pit road during Reddick’s caution, the sixth and final caution of the race.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Byron, Martin Truex Jr. and Christopher Bell. Truex’s top-10 came after starting the race in the back, because his car failed pre-race inspection twice.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Hollywood Casino 400:

