NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano gets back to victory lane at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Logano led a race-high 70 laps, including the last 42, of the Geico 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday, en route to the race win. With his latest victory, the 19th of his Cup Series career, Logano snapped a 36-race winless streak that dated back to last April when he claimed an encumbered win at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

“It is always exciting to win at a superspeedway, especially Talladega, because you never know you’ve got it until you cross the line,” Logano said. “After waiting a full year since our last win, it feels so good to get back in victory lane and get our 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford into the playoffs. It feels really good to get those playoff points, and now we will make a run at a championship.”

Logano’s latest win was the fifth win for Ford in 2018, 10 races into the season, and the sixth-straight for the manufacturer at Talladega. It also was the second-straight at the track for Team Penske, with his teammate, Brad Keselowski winning there last fall.

Four Fords finished in the top-five, with Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finishing second, fourth and fifth, respectively.

“It was one of the best Fords I have ever had here, and it was fun to race it and lead some laps and be right there, but I just didn’t get the job done,” Busch said. “The 22 (Logano) out-foxed us, and we didn’t get the push from behind to go on offense at the end but a top-five day, so I can’t really complain.”

The only non-Ford driver in the top-five at the checkered flag was Chase Elliott in third. Elliott’s top-three came after a pit miscue at the end of the second stage that ended on lap 110 when he missed his pit stall, necessitating another trip down pit road the next time by. Later, he was assessed a pit penalty for an uncontrolled tire.

“I thought our NAPA Chevy was good,” Elliott said. “It wasn’t, I don’t think, as fast as we’ve been previously at the restrictor plate tracks, but I feel like it was a solid car. I got to the end, and those guys around me were working together so much. I thought, for sure, one of them wanted to win a little worse than what they did. They were being very patient with one another, and I was surprised by that. If it was me, I feel like I would have wanted to try or do something. Those guys weren’t having it. I was trying to move forward and make a lane and push, and they were not interested in advancing. So it could have been a lot worse, so we’ll move on to Dover.”

Ford drivers combined to lead 126 laps of the 188 that made up the race after Harvick and Busch started on the front row and led the first 12 laps. Fords also took both stage wins, with Keselowski winning the first 55-lap stage and Paul Menard taking his first-career stage win in the second.

NASCAR handed out several speeding penalties throughout the race, but several drivers were able to overcome them and post finishes near the front, including Busch and Stenhouse. Stenhouse, along with eventual 14th-place finisher Denny Hamlin, was caught speeding on pit road twice.

In all, the yellow flag waved six times, twice for multi-car wrecks. The first came on lap 72 for a crash involving Erik Jones, Jamie McMurray, Trevor Bayne, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson.

“We’ve been fighting a loose car all day and, unfortunately, just got down on the apron, there, and kind of fighting it being free, and then, it took off up the hill after that,” Jones said. “I was out of the throttle with it cranked left, and there’s only so much you can do. Unfortunately, it ruined our day and took out a few others along the way, so it’s really unfortunate for them and for us. It’s not what you want to have happen. We’ll move on and go to Dover next weekend and, hopefully, have a better weekend.”

The other multi-car wreck involved over a dozen cars, including those of Menard, Clint Bowyer, Keselowski, Byron, Darrell Wallace Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney, Michael McDowell, A.J. Allmendinger, Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, Cole Whitt and Kasey Kahne, with 23 laps remaining.

“Once we got in that wreck, it was over, but we had a decent car up until then,” Kyle Busch said after finishing 13th. “We got the car handling better all day long, and every adjustment we made to it was an improvement and gave us more on the race track, but we just lack speedway speed.”

David Ragan finish sixth, Aric Almirola was seventh, Alex Bowman eighth, and Ryan Newman finished ninth. Daniel Suarez was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in 10th.

“It was okay; made a lot of mistakes through the day,” Suarez said. “We went out there to survive and tried to get a decent finish, and that’s what we got. We have to keep working to get these race cars a little bit better. There were a lot of people who were having issues handling wise; we were one of them, as well. We don’t have a lot of luck at superspeedway racing, but there’s definitely work to be done.”

