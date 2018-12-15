NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano goes drifting at Charlotte ‘Roval’

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 09: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 9, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Recently crowned 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and the rest of the Ford camp in NASCAR’s top series are transitioning from the Fusion to the Mustang ahead of the 2019 season. On Thursday, Logano and Formula Drift champion Vaughn Gittin Jr. got in a little drifting with Mustangs at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway “Roval.”

“Drifting door-to-door in the new ‘Roval’ infield at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Joey behind wheel of the new 2019 NASCAR Mustang was a wild and fun experience,” Gittin said. “I have never seen a driver from another discipline take to drifting like Joey did. After a bit of instruction, he was linking turns, and I was comfortable to get super close. A true fun-haver at heart, Joey’s smile from ear-to-ear said it all for me. He was bit by the drift bug, and I look forward to some more fun with the champ in the future.”

Logano, a winner of three races in 2018, including the Nov. 18 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November, is counting on using what he learned in his drifting lesson to improve in victory celebratory burnouts and donuts.

“I had an incredible time drifting the 2019 NASCAR Mustang with Vaughn Gittin Jr.,” Logano said. “The Ford Mustang is the best-selling sports coupe in the world, and I’m so excited to get to race it in the Cup series next year. This was a really fun way to be welcomed into the Mustang family. I’m looking forward to doing more Mustang burnouts and donuts on the way to victory lane next year.”

The Mustang’s entry into NASCAR’s premier series follows the Chevrolet Camaro, when entered the series in 2018. Chevrolet switched from the SS to the Camaro as a result of ceasing production of the SS. Toyota continues to field Camrys. Ford and Chevrolet have fielding Mustangs and Camaros in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2011. Toyota will switch from Camrys to Supras in that series in 2019.

When he won the 2018 Cup Series championship in November, Logano became the first driver to win the series championship in a Ford since Kurt Busch in 2004. His title cemented the first manufacturers’ title for Ford since 2002.

