NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano has Alopecia Areata

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 30: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, climbs into his car during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on August 30, 2019 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano recently revealed that he has a common autoimmune disease called Alopecia Areata, according to a report from The Athletic. It’s a disease that attacks a person’s hair follicles.

The symptoms of Alopecia Areata showed up after Logano got a haircut in August. His wife, Brittany Logano, noticed patches on the back of her husband’s head in which chunks of hair were missing. At first Logano though he had received a bad haircut, but when hair didn’t grow back in those patches, he saw a doctor and received his diagnosis.

The disease does not pose a health risk for Logano; it just causes patchy hair loss.

Logano told The Athletic that he considered shaving his head but opted, instead, to bring awareness to the disease. September is Alopecia Areata Awareness Month.

According to a Medical News Today article, the disease is comming, affecting approximately 6.8 million people in the US. The article also states the condition does not discriminate on the basis of age or gender, but most affected see symptoms before the age of 30. Logano is 29.

While there is no cure for Alopecia Areata, many of those who only have a few patches of hair loss experience full recovery without treatment.

