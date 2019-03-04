NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano leads Penske one-two at Vegas

during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 22, 2019 in Hampton, Georgia.

By AMANDA VINCENT

The win of Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday came down to a battle between Team Penske teammates. Joey Logano won that battle, beating teammate Brad Keselowski for his 22nd-career win and his first win in his attempt of his Cup Series title defense.

“What a great race,” Logano said. “Brad and I were so evenly matched, and you just can’t pull away. My heart is still running.”

Keselowski finished second for a Team Penske one-two finish.

“I’d like to have one more lap,” Keselowski said. “It was a good battle, and we were both fighting really hard at the top. It seemed like it came down to what the lapped cars were going to do.”

The duo were first and second in the running order with Logano in the lead after the final round of pit stops completed with 41 laps remaining. Keselowski took the top spot with 28 laps to go, but with 24 remaining, Logano took the lead that would eventually turn into the race win, despite a last-lap challenge from Keselowski.

Las Vegas native Kyle Busch fell two positions shy of a Las Vegas Motor Speedway sweep, finishing third Sunday after winning NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck and Xfinity series races at LVMS the previous two days. Kevin Harvick finished fourth, and the other half of the Busch brotherly duo, Kurt Busch, rounded out the top-five.

The eventual race winner led 86 of the 267 laps that made up Sunday’s race, but he was surpassed by Harvick, who led a race-high 88 laps. Early on, Harvick looked to be on his way to repeating last year’s Pennzoil 400 performance in which he won both 80-lap stages en route to a dominant race win.

Harvick started on the pole and led the first 43 laps before the first cycle of green-flag pit stops. Eight drivers, including Logano and Daniel Suarez stayed out several laps longer, opting instead to pit late in the opening stage. After Logano and Suarez each led laps, Harvick was back up front with 20 laps remaining in the stage that ended at lap 80.

Logano won the second stage that ended on lap 160.

Harvick was fourth for the restart at the beginning of the second stage after Keselowski, Logano and Kyle Busch beat him out of the pits. Keselowski restarted with the lead after taking only two tires. Both Logano and Busch passed Keselowski on lap 97, and Busch took the lead from Logano on lap 121.

Busch was still the leader when a second round of green-flag stops began on lap 125, but a pit-road speeding penalty put him off the lead lap.

“If we didn’t have the speeding penalty on pit road, we would have won this race, but the guys gave me a great piece, and we were certainly fast there at the end,” Busch said. We were running some of them leaders down and closing in on them running 31-flats, and once I got within the vicinity of them, I just stalled out to 31.40s and couldn’t go any faster in order to gain on them anymore. I would try to go low; they would go low. Try to go high, and they go high, and it’s just an air game. Very frustrating, but overall we had a really fast car. The M&M’s Camry was good and driver threw it away.”

After a handful of drivers, including Kurt Busch, waited several more laps before making pit stops, Logano cycled back to the lead.

After pitting late in the second stage, Kurt Busch stayed out between the second and third stages to inherit the lead for the start of the final stage. Despite somewhat older tires, he was able to stay up front until he was passed by Harvick with 80 laps remaining. Harvick continued up front until his final pit stop.

“I was really happy that we were able to stay out long,” Busch said. ”Around the second stage, we didn’t get any stage points today, but it positioned us well to make a run at the checkers, and we got fifth today. The power of those first few guys, altogether, it’s aero, it’s engine, it’s handling, and that is what we have to work on. I’m really happy with two top-fives to start the year. We are playing it smart. We haven’t had any penalties, and we will just keep chipping away at it. So good day for our Chevy. I think we might be top Chevy again.”

The yellow flag waved only two times during the race, dividing the 267-lap distance into its three stages, as the event ran incident-free.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Aric Almirola, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).