NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano on pole at Darlington

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 07: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 07, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Joey Logano posted a 28.805-second/170.720 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Saturday to claim the pole for Subday’s Goodyear 400. It’s Logano’s first pole since 2019.



“We fired off pretty good off the truck, and the speed continued throughout the run it seemed like, so probably one of the best ones (cars) we’ve had so far this year,” Logano said.

Kyle Larson was the last of the 10 drivers to make a qualifying lap in round two and qualified second to start alongside Logano on the front row.



Both Logano and Larson were among the drivers to make their round-one qualifying attempts in group two. Larson’s 28.736-second/171.301 mph lap in the opening round was the fastest, overall, of the qualifying seassion. Logano was third among group-two drivers in round one.



Other drivers from the second group to advance to round two included Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Kurt Busch.



Kyle Busch was fastest among the first group in the opening round with a 28.994-second/169.608 mph lap. He led a group that alao included Christopher Bell, William Byron, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick in advancing to the second round.



After round two of qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Bell, Truex and Kyle Busch wound up with the third through fifth positions on the Darlington starting grid.



Kurt Busch qualified sixth, Blaney seventh, Chastain eighth, Byron ninth and Reddick 10th.



While his three JGR teammates qualified in the top-10, Denny Hamlin wound up 22nd after losing power on his qualifying attempt.



Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick will start in the back Sunday after failing to make qualifying attempts because of practice crashes.



“It’s really just kind of a guess how long the tire was going flat,” Harvick said. “Trying to decide did the tire come apart or was it going low. You’re kind of guessing as to what was what to analyze your handling characteristics of the car. So it’s definitely a lot of guessing at this point. Fixing the diffuser, not having a backup car, no spare parts or anything like that. You have to round all that stuff up from somebody else and put that stuff on your car and repair those couple of pieces that were damaged. They got all that done. The big key is just trying to figure out how to analyze your car and not knowing what the circumstances were with the tire.”

