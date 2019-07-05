NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano on pole at Daytona International Speedway after qualifying cancelled

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway was cancelled Friday after a period of lightning strikes kept NASCAR officials from conducting pre-qualifying inspection. As a result, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch will start on front row Saturday night for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, as the starting grid was set by car owner points. Logano, with his No. 22 Team Penske team leading in the owner points standings, will start from the pole position.

“I think anytime you can be first it’s a good position,” Logano said. “That’s where I want to be all the time. The beginning or the end, I want to be first all the time. Where we would have qualified? I don’t really care. We’re first. I don’t know. I don’t care. I know I’m probably the one that is not complaining about it (qualifying being cancelled), though. We never made a qualifying run to really know where our single-car speed was gonna be, not that we were banking on rain or anything like that; it just played out that way. We’ll take it. I’ve never had a superspeedway pole before, and I don’t know if this actually counts as one or not, but I’m starting first, and I’m counting it, and that’s all that matters.”

Three Fords will start in the front two rows. Joining Logano in the top-four positions will be Logano’s Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick in second-row spots, starting third and fourth.

Chase Elliott will be the highest-starting Chevrolet driver in seventh.

Toyota led the way in two Thursday practice sessions. Martin Truex Jr. was fastest in the final practice session, followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones and fellow-Toyota driver Matt DiBenedetto. DiBenedetto, Hamlin and Jones also had the top-three 10-lap average speeds in the same practice session. Another JGR driver, Kyle Busch, was fastest in opening practice and had the best 10-lap average speed in that session.

Below, is the starting grid for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:

