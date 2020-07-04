NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano on pole at Indianapolis

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 28: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, looks on from the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway on June 28, 2020 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Logano drew the pole starting spot for Sunday’s Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, most commonly known as the Brickyard 400, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It’s Logano’s first pole of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Logano will share the front row on the starting grid for Sunday’s race with Kurt Busch, who will make his 700th-career Cup Series start.

“It’s amazing. To have this opportunity and to have been blessed to have raced with so many great race teams over the years, just making it past the local track was something that I thought was an achievement, because my dad was a local racer,” Busch said. He won a lot. But it was like money, sponsors, and the whole challenge of even getting to like the Southwest Tour and Late Model division, that was even tough for us way back in the past. So it’s amazing. Twenty years of racing at the top series level and now having 700 starts, I never would have guessed.”

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and Jimmie Johnson drew second-row starting positions, but Johnson will be sidelined after a positive COVID-19 test. As a result, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier will drive the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports livery in Johnson’s place. Allgaier will have to drop to the back for the start of the race because of the driver change after the drawing.

The top-12 team in owner points drew for starting positions inside the top-12. Aric Almirola drew the fifth starting position to share row three with sixth-place starter Denny Hamlin. Despite the random draw, three Joe Gibbs Racing cars will start in consecutive positions, as Hamlin’s teammates Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. drew the seventh and eighth starting positions.

Separate drawings were held for the teams 13th through 24th in the owner standings and those 25th through 36th. Open, or non-chartered teams, were assigned starting positions 37th through 40th, as in recent race weekends.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s race at Indianapolis:

