NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano on pole at Martinsville

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – MARCH 29: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 29, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With the return of NASCAR racing after an Easter off-weekend, Joey Logano is picking up where he left off. After winning on the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway dirt in the most recent NASCAR Cup Series race on March 29, Logano will start on the pole Saturday night for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Logano will share the front row with Denny Hamlin, who starts second after finishing third at Bristol. Hamlin is the driver points leader heading into the Martinsville race, with Logano in second. Their respective teams also are first and second in the owner points standings. The formula NASCAR used to determine the starting grid for Saturday night’s race included owner points standings and results and fastest laps from the Bristol race.

The top-three starting positions at Martinsville will include all three manufacturers, with Chevrolet driver William Byron starting third behind Logano’s Ford and Hamlin’s Toyota. Byron will share the second row of the grid with Logano’s Team Penske teammate, Ryan Blaney.

Reigning Cup Series champion and one of Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports’ teammates, Chase Elliott, will start fifth. Elliott is the most recent Martinsville race winner, getting to victory lane there in the penultimate race of the 2020 season. The Bristol race runner-up, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., will start alongside Elliott in row three in the sixth position.

Martin Truex Jr., who dominated the Bristol dirt race and is the defending winner of the Blue-Emu 500, will start in the seventh position, in the fourth row alongside Ryan Newman.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500:

