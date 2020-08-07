NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano on pole for first race of Michigan doubleheader

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – JULY 23: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Super Start Batteries 400 Presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at Kansas Speedway on July 23, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three-time Michigan International Speedway winner and reigning Firekeepers Casino 400 victor Joey Logano will begin his bid to repeat as event winner from the pole on Saturday in the first race of a two-race NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader weekend at MIS. The starting grid for Saturday’s race was set by random drawings, the first six rows set by a drawing among the top-12 teams in car owner points.

“It’s been a great race track for us in the past, a track that seems to kind of fit my style and what I look to do on a race track,” Logano said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what setups Paul (Wolfe, crew chief) can come up with and what we’ll have here for these two races. When I look at the Team Penske cars there, we were all pretty good there last year. The Fords in general were really good.”

Two-time Michigan winner and five-time 2020 race winner Denny Hamlin will start next to Logano on the front row.

“We’re coming off a second-place finish last weekend at New Hampshire and heading to a track where we finished second the last time we were there,” Hamlin said. “The last time we were at Michigan, we had a really fast FedEx Camry, but just needed a little more speed at the end to catch Kevin (Harvick). We made adjustments throughout the race to get better and had a fast Camry, but just needed a little more. It would be nice to back up the strong season we are having with two wins this weekend for FedEx and help Toyota take home the Heritage Trophy.”

Kevin Harvick, who won the most recent Cup Series race at Michigan last August and trails only Hamlin in 2020 wins with four, will line up in the second row in the third position, sharing that row with Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola. Brad Keselowski drew the fifth starting position, giving Ford four of the top-five positions on Saturday’s starting grid, Hamlin being the only non-Ford driver in the top-five.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Saturday’s Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

