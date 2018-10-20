NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano on pole at Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

A 28.177-second/191.646 in the third of three laps of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Kansas Speedway on Friday garnered Joey Logano the pole for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400, the elimination race of the second round of the 2018 playoffs.

“Obviously, it was a great lap,” Logano said. The car was great from when we unloaded. I was laughing when we came in saying we made good adjustments today, and it was a joke because we didn’t change anything from when we unloaded. We were pretty good the first lap on the race track, partly because we did the test here and that definitely helped us, which is great. Starting up front is always important, especially in the playoffs when it is a cut off race.”

Logano’s latest pole is his second at Kansas Speedway but his first pole of the 2018 Cup Series season.

Fords claimed the top-five spots on Sunday’s starting grid. Kevin Harvick was second in the final round to share the front row with Logano.

“That is cool to see Ford run one through five,” Harvick said. “We were just a little bit tight both corners there on the last round, but it is a good start for us for the weekend for sure.”

Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski qualifying third through fifth.

Harvick was second in all three rounds of qualifying. In the first two rounds, he trailed Stewart-Haas Racing teammates. Clint Bowyer led the opening round with a 28.228-second/191.299 mph lap but failed to get beyond the second round of qualifying. Instead, he wound up 14th.

Almirola led the opening round with a 28.239-second/191.225 mph lap.

Meanwhile, playoff driver Kyle Larson’s qualifying efforts sputtered out in the opening round. After going to a backup car because of a practice crash, Larson was the only playoff driver to not advance beyond round one. He wound up 27th, but will drop to the back for Sunday’s green flag as a result of the move to a backup.

Chase Elliott was the one other playoff driver to not make it to the final round of qualifying. He missed advancement by one position, qualifying 13th for Sunday’s race.

