NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano positive after Next Gen test

By AMANDA VINCENT

After two days of testing NASCAR’s Next Gen race car Monday and Tuesday at ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway, Joey Logano believes the new car, set to make its NASCAR Cup Series competitive debut in 2021, will be a challenge for drivers, and therefore, improve the racing product.

“We want something that’s challenging that will show that the best driver and the best team will prevail,” Logano said.

The new car will have larger, 18-inch wheels outfitted with a lower profile tire than the current car with 15-inch wheels. Also, a single supplier is expected to provide the composite bodies. Ford driver Logano is the second Cup Series driver to take a turn at a single-car test of the new car. Chevrolet driver Austin Dillon tested the car at Richmond Raceway in October. Another test is scheduled for the car at Homestead-Miami Speedway in January.

“And then you go from there to make the next step, bring some more cars,” Logano said. “We’re still in the preliminary stages, but we definitely have some cool pieces to the car.”

The second day of Logano’s test included a shorter spoiler and different tire compounds. According to Logano, the car is harder to drive.

“When the car gets loose with this next-gen car, it doesn’t come back until the driver steers the car back; it doesn’t fix itself,” Logano said. “And that puts it more in the driver’s hands, and I like that piece. It’s going to be challenging, but I think you’ll see more mistakes on the race track, which makes, in my opinion, better racing and more passing opportunities. The tire is completely different, and the body isn’t close to the same, so your natural reactions are wrong, and you have to be able to adapt quick when you feel something instead of trying to let the car fix itself.”

Difficulty in passing has been a popular criticism by drivers of the aero package on the car for 2019 and 2020.

Details of the Next Gen car are expected to be finalized in July 2020.

