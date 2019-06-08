NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano takes pole at Michigan

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – JUNE 08: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, stands with the pole award after qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 08, 2019 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A 38.474-second/187.139 mph lap around Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Saturday garnered Joey Logano the pole for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400. It’s his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole of the year and his fourth-career pole at MIS.

“The car went where I told it to go; that was good,” Logano said. We will see. The car has speed in it; that is a good thing. Hopefully, it drives good in the draft. It was pretty good in practice yesterday, so I think we will be alright. Getting the pole is really cool.”

Logano led a Ford top-three in qualifying. Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Aric Almirola and Kevin Harvick qualified second and third. A third SHR driver, Clint Bowyer, qualified fifth to give Ford four spots in the top-five of Sunday’s starting grid.

“Close but no cigar,” Almirola said. “What is that old saying, ‘Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades?’ That is the sixth front row for our team this year, the 10 team, and only one pole. That is frustrating to get that close to getting a pole that often and only have one pole. We seem to always get beat just by a little bit by somebody different every time. That is part of it. I feel like our car is really fast. We have a really fast Smithfield Ford Mustang. All the Fords are really fast. I think eight of the 10 are Ford. This is definitely Ford country, and we are excited to go try and get a Ford to victory lane. Edesl told us the other night that there have been like 99 Cup races here, and between Ford and Mercury, we have 49 of them. We are trying to add one more and get 50.”

Toyota driver Denny Hamlin was the only non-Ford driver to qualify inside the top-five in fourth.

Logano was 20th of 36 cars onto the track in Saturday’s qualifying session, knocking Kurt Busch off the provisional pole. He also was the first driver during qualifying to post a lap over 187 mph. By the end of qualifying, Almirola was the only other driver to make a lap at an average speed over 187 mph.

Busch wound up seventh by the end of the qualifying session, the highest Chevrolet qualifier. Another Ford driver, Paul Menard, qualified sixth. In all, eight Fords qualified inside the top-10.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

