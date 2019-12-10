NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano tests next gen car

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tuesday is the final day of a two-day test for NASCAR’s Next Gen car at ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway. Joey Logano is the only driver on hand for the test that began Monday. NASCAR and ISM Raceway released video and photos via social media from the test Monday.

“The Next Gen test continues from @ISMRaceway,” the tweet from NASCAR (@NASCAR) including a brief video of the car read.

Ford driver Logano’s test at ISM Raceway is the second known test of the new car. Chevrolet driver Austin Dillon tested the car at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in October.

“I think a lot of it is just understanding, for one, just some durability stuff but also just understanding what works and what doesn’t,” Logano said ahead of the test. “I’d like to, once we get to some point, I’d like to make some longer runs just to kind of see where things go, but I think there’s just so many differences with the car that we need to understand. I think there’s some aero package differences, some tires we’re changing will be a little different and some drivability things, but I think it’s still very much in the beginnings of the development process. With only having one car out there, it’s hard to say one aero package over another besides just an aero balance, so I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to getting back in a race car. It’s been a few weeks, so I like doing that, and just curious more than anything of just how this thing’s going to drive.”

NASCAR is expected to transition to its next generation Cup Series car in 2021. The new car is expected to look more “stock,” including bigger wheels. The cars being tested don’t appear to be manufacturer specific, but in photos surfacing on social media from Monday’s test, the new car appears to have rear exhaust vents and more defined body lines.

“Our OEM partners were here looking at the showroom car or the street car versus what our race car will look like. It’s going to be extraordinary,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said during Championship Weekend at Homstead-Miami Speedway last month.

Another test is scheduled for January at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

