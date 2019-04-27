NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano to visit White House

attends the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Logano and his No. 22 Team Penske Ford team will be honored by President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday for his 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Logano’s championship from last year was his first in the Cup Series in his sixth season as driver of the No. 22. It was the second Cup title for team owner Roger Penske, added to teammate Brad Keselowski’s title from 2012, the year before Logano joined the organization upon his departure from Joe Gibbs Racing.

While Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick led the Cup Series in wins in 2018 with eighth victories apiece and Martin Truex Jr. scored four trips to victory lane to round out what became known as the “Big Three” last season. With most of the focus on those three drivers heading into the playoffs and the Championship Four race at Homestead-Miami Speedway last November, Logano was viewed as somewhat of an underdog.

“It’s the Big Three and me,” Logano said prior to the 2018 finale. “I might be the underdog in the stats standpoint, but we sure don’t feel like we are.”

Underdog or not, Logano won at Homestead to cement his championship and notch his third win of 2018 and his 21st-career win in the series.

Logano’s title came a year after missing the 16-driver playoffs. He won one race during the 2017 regular season at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, but when his car failed post-race inspection, he was stripped of the playoff benefits that would’ve come with the win otherwise.

Logano won only once during the 2018 regular season, too, doing so at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, but last year, that one regular-season win got him into the NASCAR postseason. A win at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway to kick-off the Round of Eight secured his slot in the four-driver championship finale.

