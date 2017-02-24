NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano, Todd Gordon sign extensions with Team Penske

By AMANDA VINCENT

Team Penske announced contract extensions on Friday with driver Joey Logano and crew chief Todd Gordon on its No. 22 Ford team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. According to the announcement, the extensions take Logano and Gordon’s relationships with Penske beyond 2022.

“We thought if we would extend Shell, it might be a good idea to give Logano a call and see if he’d be interested in hanging around for another seven years,” team owner Roger Penske said. “We called Joey, and Joey came down with his team to see us, and I think in two hours, once he heard the good news about Shell, we were able to sit down and put together a longterm contract, which is amazing, and I think that’s the confidence that he has in our team and also our people.”

Logano joined Team Penske to drive the No. 22 in 2013, arriving at Penske from Joe Gibbs Racing. Since joining Team Penske, Logano has claimed 16 of his 17-career wins. He was a three-time winner from behind the wheel of the No. 22 last season and was among the Championship Four contending for the 2016 Sprint Cup in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” Logano said. “It’s an amazing honor for me to be a part of this announcement today. Over the last four years and going into my fifth year with Team Penske, it’s been a huge turn in my career since I’ve been able to start with them. The biggest thing I’ve learned is to surround yourself with greatness, and there’s greatness here. To be a part of something like that and surrounding yourself with people that are even smarter than you, from not only the people on this race team, to keep that continuity like Roger said, not only with a sponsor and with the driver and a team, but keeping everyone together and just growing off of what we’ve been able to accomplish over the last four years and getting closer to that championship that we’ve come so close to over the last three years. I’m very fortunate and very excited about this.”

Gordon has been Logano’s crew chief since Logano arrived at Team Penske. Gordon has spend his entire Cup career at Penske, also working with drivers including Sam Hornish Jr. and A.J. Allmendinger.

Logano began his Cup career at Joe Gibbs Racing, running three races in 2008 and moving full-time to the Cup level in 2009 as the new driver of the No. 20 after that car’s former driver, Tony Stewart, departed to become co-owner and driver at Stewart-Haas Racing.

Logano also competes part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Team Penske, sharing driving duties of the No. 22 Ford in that series with Cup teammate Brad Keselowski, among others.

