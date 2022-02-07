NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano wins Clash in LA

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Joey Logano got by Kyle Busch just on a restart and just before the fourth and final caution with 35 laps remaining in the 150-lap Busch Light Clash on a quarter-mile temporary track at the Lost Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“The guys working on the car did an amazing job finding speed when we were slow,” Logano said. “We were 28th or so on the board yesterday and made some good changes – worked with our teammates – Ryan Blaney a lot. I owe a lot to him, too, to see some of the gains that they made and, ultimately, get the win. I want to say hey to my buddy, Hudson, and Jamison and my wife, Brittany. This is cool. I’m headed home right after this. I told her, if you’re having the baby, I’m just running right off the track from here, so I don’t think it’s happening right now, but this is special to get the first Next Gen win, the first win out here in the Coliseum. It’s a special one, so we’re gonna have some fun and celebrate it.”



Busch finished second after leading a race-high 64 laps.

“I was being perfect, doing everything I needed to do – keep the tires underneath me,” Busch said. “When I got close, I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve got to try more and pounce at an opportunity,’ and just overheated the tires and smoked them in three laps and that was it. Disappointing, obviously, come out here and win the pole, and lead laps, run up front. The finish goes green, and it’s not chaotic, and we can’t win, so it sucks.”



Austin Dillon finished third, Erik Jones fourth, and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five in the first Clash contested away from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and on the shortest track the Cup Series has raced on since 1971.



Tyler Reddick was the only driver to lead laps in the Clash other than Busch and Logano. Reddick took the lead from pole sitter Busch on lap four and ran up front for 51 laps before exiting the race as the leader with a broken transaxle on lap 54.



Busch retook the lead when Reddick retired from the race.



Busch’s pole in Sunday’s main event was the result of his win in the first of four 25-lap heat races. He led every lap of his heat.



Reddick, Justin Haley and Logano also were heat-race winners after leading every lap of their heats.



The top-four finishers in each heat race advanced to the Clash, leaving the remainder of the 36 entrants to race for additional spots on the 23-car Clash starting grid in one of two 50-lap last-chance qualifiers.



Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. were among the drivers who failed to make the Clash through the four heat races. Hamlin led every lap of the first last-chance race to advance.



Truex sat out the second last-chance qualifier, advancing by virtue of his position in last year’s points standings. The final spot on the Clash starting grid went to the driver highest in 2021 points among drivers who didn’t race their ways into the Clash. Truex secured that provisional position after the four heat races.



After the heats and first last-chance race were each dominated by a single driver, the first lead change of the day came in the second last-chance qualifier when Alex Bowman passed Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. just past the halfway point.



Kurt Busch also led laps in the second 50-lap race but failed to advance to the Clash after a spin with five laps to go.

“Just got put on a bad spot on one of the restarts,” Busch said. “When you are not managing the race and holding the white line, it puts you in a vulnerable spot. We needed to transfer. We needed to start off the year strong, and we did not. I’m just disappointed to not be in the A-main. We’re racing in the Coliseum. This is what it is all about. NASCAR did a great job putting this all together. Thanks to Monster Energy, Toyota, Jumpman, everybody with this team. We’re supposed to be in the A-Main, and we’re not.”



The second last-chance race was also caution-filled with the yellow flag waving seven times, four of those times in the final five laps.



Ty Dillon took the checkered flag first in the second last-chance qualifier after being sent to the back for jumping a restart. He also jumped the final restart, resulting in his disqualification from the Clash.



With Dillon’s second jumped restart, Ryan Preece was credited with the win. Harrison Burton was awarded Clash advancement with a move from fourth to the third finishing position, as the top-three finishers in each last-chance qualifier advanced to the main event.



