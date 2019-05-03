NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano’s 2018 title takes him to White House

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Logano and the No. 22 Team Penske Ford team were honored by President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday for their 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship.

“I just want to congratulate you, Todd Gordon (crew chief), the whole crew,” Trump said during a 14-minute ceremony on the White House South Lawn. “I hear it’s just incredible what you’ve done. You’ve set records of your own. Truly talented people, I appreciate it. I watch it all the time, and I marvel at how you can do that.”

Trump also recognized team owner Roger Penske in his speech.

“I’ve watched you from business to racing to ownership of cars, and I just watch you have victory after victory,” Trump said. “No matter what you do, it turns to gold. So keep doing it for a long time to come. It’s an amazing achievement what you’ve done.”

Logano and Penske also spoke during the ceremony.

“I kind of got to pinch myself to think what I’m doing here right now,” Logano said. “What an amazing day we’ve had, an amazing run we had last year to be able to win the championship, and like Roger and Mr. President said, it takes an amazing team to make that happen. Today we had quite the experience to see your team, the team that makes our amazing country be what it is and this a great reminder for myself, and I’m sure I’m speaking for my whole team of what goes into our great country and our freedom and everyone that’s fought for that.”

The ceremony ended with Logano presenting Trump with one of the helmets he wore last year and a replica of his championship trophy.

Logano’s 2018 Cup Series championship was his first in a NASCAR national series and came a year after missing the 2017 playoffs. Logano won at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in 2017, but he was unable to rely on that win to get him into that year’s postseason as a result of a failed post-race inspection. He won three races last season, claiming a regular-season victory at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and two wins in the playoffs at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“To be a champion you don’t have to drive a race car, you don’t have to have a ring or trophy,” Logano said. “Sometimes being a champion you can be doing the smallest things. It’s just doing the right thing at the right moment and helping those that need it the most. I want to thank everybody for giving me the opportunity to drive a race car and live my dream in an amazing country.”

