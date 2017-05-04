NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano’s race winning car at Richmond out of spec

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 22 Team Penske Ford of Joey Logano that won Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway failed post-race inspection at NASCAR Research & Development Center in Concord, N.C. As a result, crew chief Todd Gordon was fined $50,000 and suspended for two races. Also, Logano and car owner Roger Penske were each docked 25 points. The finish was declared “encumbered” by NASCAR, so by section 12.10 of the NASCAR rule book. Logano will not be able to use the Richmond race win to get into the playoffs, and if he makes the playoffs another way, he will no reap the benefits of his Richmond win. Official records, though, will still list Logano as the winner of the 2017 Toyota Owners 400.

The penalty report from NASCAR on Thursday said of the No. 22 team’s violation, “Section 20.14.2 Rear Suspension l-4 f Truck Trailing Arm Spacers/Pinion Angle Shims. Spacers/pinion angle shims must conform to the following drawing: A-008-01016d-16 REV. A. Notes: 6 The Truck trailing arm spacer/pinion angle shim mating surfaces must be planar and must be in complete contact with corresponding mating surfaces at all points and at all times. Race finish is encumbered per Section 12/10 Encumbered Race Finishes.”

Also listed on NASCAR’s weekly penalty announcement was a $10,000 fine for Mike Wheeler, crew chief on the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team of Denny Hamlin, because not all lug nuts were properly installed on the No. 11 at the end of the Richmond race.

NASCAR also issued penalties to three Xfinity Series team for rules infractions after Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond. Crew chiefs Mark Stezer of the No. 46 Precision Performance Motorsports Chevrolet team that had Quin Houff in its car Saturday and Matt Siderski of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team that had Ty Dillon in its car at RIR were each fined $5,000, and Danny Stockman Jr., crew chief on the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team of Daniel Hemric was fined $10,000 and suspended for one race. All three penalties in the Xfinity Series were results of lug nut issues at Richmond.

