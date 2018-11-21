NASCAR Cup: Joey Meier no longer Brad Keselowski’s spotter

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Meier won’t be Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski’s spotter in 2019, the pilot/spotter announced via Twitter (@2Spotter). Below, is his statement:

Meier has been Keselowski’s spotter since 2006, when Keselowski was a part-time driver in the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series. He has spotted for multiple drivers across all three of NASCAR’s national series. He guided Keselowski to the Xfinity Series championship in 2010 and a Cup Series title in 2012.

“I started spotting back in 1998 on the superspeedways and road courses when they used to use a spotter on the backstretch of the restrictor-plate tracks,” Meier said in a Motorsport.com Q&A in September. “I was spotting for Martin Truex Jr. in 2004 and 2005 when he drove for Chance 2, and when he moved up to the Cup Series, I spotted for him in 2006. Around that time, I was asked to help spot for a young driver for Keith Coleman Racing, and that driver was Brad. When I worked with him, I noticed he did a great job driving for an underfunded team. I also spotted some for him part-time when he was with JR Motorsports, and then, I teamed up with him full-time in 2010.”

After Meier made his announcement, Keselowski posted a “thank you,” also via Twitter.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for my family and the #2 crew. This is only a new chapter in one heck of a book we are writing together,” Keselowski (@Keselowski) tweeted.

Keselowski won three-consecutive races in 2018 — the final two races of the regular season at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the first race of the playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He was eighth in the standings after a fifth-place finish in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).