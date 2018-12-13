NASCAR Cup: John Andretti continues cancer battle

BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 16: John Andretti, driver of the #43 Cheerios Petty Enterprises Dodge Intrepid R/T climbs into his car for the start of the Sirius Satellite Radio 400 on June 16, 2002 at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR driver John Andretti, nephew of racing legend Mario Andretti, recently completed a round of chemotherapy. But his battle against colon cancer continues, John Andretti announced via Twitter on Monday.

“Health update: I just ran out of ride tickets on the #chemocoaster,” Andretti (@John_Andretti) tweeted. We still have to deal with the cancer. Will know more following scans in a couple of weeks. Thank you for all the prayers. Please #CheckIt4Andretti #silentkiller.”

Andretti announced a diagnosis of stage four colon cancer in 2017 and surgery to remove part of his colon. He was in remission for six months, but the cancer returned in May. Since the initial diagnosis, Andretti has been a colonoscopy advocate, urging men over 50 to get theirs.

“Now, the biggest part about this has been we’ve not only taken people in that are not getting colonoscopies to get them, but they’re becoming advocates of getting them done. And that’s been the bigger part of it,” Andretti told NASCAR.com after his first diagnosis. “Had I done it when I was 50 years old, there’s a very, very good chance I wouldn’t be sitting here, but fortunately for me, I think that we’ve changed some people’s lives.”

Andretti competed in NASCAR’s premier series between 1993 and 2010, racing full-time in the series from 1995 until 2002. He made 393-career starts, resutling in two wins at Daytona International Speedway in 1997 and at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia in 1999.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).