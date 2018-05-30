NASCAR Cup: John Andretti faces another cancer battle

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR John Andretti announced via Twitter on Tuesday that his colon cancer had returned, and it has spread to other parts of his body.

“Following my 6 month scans last week, we received the news that the cancer has returned & spread to other areas,” Andretti (@john_andretti) tweeted. “We are in the process of evaluating our options of treatment. Although this is a difficult time for us, your continued prayers & support are very important to us.”

Andretti underwent chemotherapy treatments last year for colon cancer that had spread to his liver. Upon going public with his initial diagnosis, he became an colonoscopy advocate, implementing the twitter hashtag, #CheckIt4 Andretti. All cars in last year’s Indianapolis 500 carried decals featuring the hashtag.

Andretti competing in both IndyCar and NASCAR, making 393 starts in NASCAR’s premier series between 1993 and 2010 and winning twice. He ended his NASCAR career with Front Row Motorsports after racing for team owners including Richard Petty, Billy Hagan and Michael Kranefuss. Both of his Cup Series wins came with Petty Enterprises.

Andretti ran 90 open-wheel races, including 12 starts in the Indianapolis 500. He won a Champ Car race in 1991 in Australia and a Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in 2001.

In 1994, Andretti was the first driver to run the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, a feat that has since been taken on by drivers including Tony Stewart and, most recently, Kurt Busch.

