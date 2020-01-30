NASCAR Cup: John Andretti passes away

BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 16: John Andretti, driver of the #43 Cheerios Petty Enterprises Dodge Intrepid R/T climbs into his car for the start of the Sirius Satellite Radio 400 on June 16, 2002 at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver John Andretti has passed away at the age of 56 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts we share that John Andretti has today lost his battle with cancer,” a statement from Andretti Autosport, distributed on Twitter (@FollowAndretti) read. “John was a loving husband and father, a devoted son and a trusted cousin. he was a philanthropist, an advocate for the sport a dedicated teammate, a driven competitor and most importantly a dear friend.

“Through Race4Riley, John spend decades dedicating his time and fundraising attention to Riley Hospital for Children. When first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017, John vowed to fight back and use his voice to help spread the word of prevention and early detection. He fought hard and stole back days the disease vowed to take away. He helped countless others undergo proper screening, and in doing so, saved lives.

“We will forever carry with us John’s genuine spirit of helping others first and himself second. Our prayers today are with Nancy, Jarett, Olivia and Amelia, with our entire family, and with fans worldwide. We urge all our followers to, please, #CheckIt4Andretti.”

Andretti was first diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in April 2017. After undergoing chemotherapy, he reported in March 2018 that his scans were on clear, but a couple of months later, he announced that the cancer had returned and spread. During his battle, Andretti urged others to get colonoscopies through a #CheckIt4Andretti social media campaign.

Andretti competed in the Cup Series between 1993 and 2010 for teams including Petty Enterprises and Front Row Motorsports, among others. In 393-career starts, he won twice — first at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with Cale Yarborough as his car owner in 1997 and with Petty Enterprises at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in 1999.

Andretti, the nephew of racing legend Mario Andretti, also contested sports car and open-wheel races from the late 1980s through 2012, including 12 Indianapolis 500s. His best Indy 500 finish was a fifth in 1991.

