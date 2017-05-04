NASCAR Cup: John Andretti urges fans to get colonoscopies

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver John Andretti has gone public with his battle against stage four colon cancer that has spread to his liver. He hopes to increase awareness and urge people to get colonoscopies. Part of the efforts include the use of the #checkit4Andretti hashtag on social media.

“My goal is to make people aware of the importance of screening through a colonoscopy,” Andretti said. “If you are 50 or your family has a history of colon cancer, waiting is not an option. You must be your own health care advocate.”

Andretti is undergoing chemotherapy and is expected to have surgery in June.

“Had I been screened sooner, my diagnosis would be much better,” Andretti said. Bottom line is that colonoscopies save lives.”

Fans who would like to send Andretti well-wishes may send their cards and letters to: John Andretti, PO Box 724, Davidson, NC 28036.

Andretti made 393-career starts in the Monster Energy NASCAr Cup Series between 1993 and 2010, accumulating stats that include two race wins in 1997 and 1999, 13 top-fives and 37 top-10 finishes.

Andretti drove for Petty Enterprise multiple times throughout his NASCAR career, racing for the team in 1994, 1998-2003 and 2007. “The entire Petty family is thinking about John, Nancy and their entire family during this time,” Richard Petty said. “He’s a part of our family, and we’re wishing him a speedy and full recovery.”

Andretti also ran 10 races in the Verizon IndyCar Series between 2007 and 2011, including five starts in the Indianapolis 500.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)