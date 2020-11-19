NASCAR Cup: John Hunter Nemechek leaves Front Row

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 24: John H. Nemechek, driver of the #38 YANMAR Ford, stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

John Hunter Nemechek is leaving Front Row Motorsports ahead of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, FRM recently announced.

“We want to thank John Hunter for being a part of Front Row Motorsports and beginning his NASCAR Cup Series career with us,” Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins said. “He certainly helped elevate our performance this past season and brought added value to our No. 38 team. We wish him the best in the next phase in his career, and he will always be a friend of ours.”

The 2020 season was Nemechek’s first as a full-time Cup Series driver after he contested the last three races of the 2019 season as a substitute driver for Matt Tifft, also for FRM. Nemechek’s rookie Cup Series campaign included three top-10 finishes with best finishes of eighth in two races at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He finished the season 27th in the driver standings.

“I’m so thankful for the chance that Bob Jenkins, Jerry Freeze and all our partners took on myself this past season,” Nemechek said. “I would like to thank every employee for the opportunity and the hard work that they put into myself and the No. 38 team at Front Row Motorsports. I am grateful for my time, relationships and all the knowledge I have gained. I appreciate the patience of our fans, with future plans to be announced at a later date.”

Nemechek is a race winner in both the NASCAR Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series. He has six wins in 102 Truck Series races and one win in 51 Xfinity Series events.

