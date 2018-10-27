NASCAR Truck: Johnny Sauter wins again at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain forced the cancellation of both NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice sessions at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Friday. But Johnny Sauter already knew how to win Truck Series races at Martinsville. He proved that fact, again, Saturday when he won the Texas Roadhouse 200. It was his fourth series win at the track. The latest win also was his sixth victory of the 2018 season.

“These guys busted their tails – everybody at GMS Racing,” Sauter said. “You kno,w, we came here, and we had done a lot of work with a new set-up, and we had it already to go and we came here, and it was raining [on Friday] and I was like, ‘Now what?’ And they said we’d run the old stuff, because we couldn’t run that [new planned set-up] now.”

With the win, Sauter locked up his spot among the championship four in the Homestead-Miami Speedway season finale in November.

“Just so proud of everybody at GMS Racing,” Sauter said. “I’m going to Homestead to fight for a championship. That’s what it’s all about.”

Sauter’s dominant performance Saturday included 148 laps-led and wins in both 50-lap stages that made up the first half of the 200-lap race.

After pole sitter Todd Gilliland led the first 39 laps, Sauter took the lead when Gilliland pitted during the first caution of the race and ran up front for most of the remainder of the event. The only other two lap leaders were Kyle Benjamin and Myatt Snider who led six and seven laps, respectively, mostly under caution.

Benjamin took the lead by staying out after the second stage after pitting during a lap-62 caution. But soon after the race restarted, Sauter retook the lead.

Snider got up to second with a two-tire pit stop after the second stage. Then, he retook the lead on a restart, just before another immediate caution near lap 160. But like Benjamin, Snider lost his lead to Sauter when the race restarted for the final time.

Playoff driver Brett Moffitt, who trails only Sauter in 2018 wins with four, took runner-up honors. Snider, Ben Rhodes and Benjamin rounded out the top-five.

Playoff drivers Justin Haley and Gragson finished sixth and seventh. Harrison Burton, Christian Eckes and Timothy Peters finished eighth through 10th. Crafton and Enfinger were the lowest-finishing playoff drivers in 13th and 14th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway: