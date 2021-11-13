NASCAR Cup: Jonathan Hassler new crew chief at Team Penske

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 24: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Cardell Cabinetry Ford, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Jonathan Hassler will be Ryan Blaney’s crew chief on the No. 12 Team Penske team in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022. He replaces Todd Gordon, who retired from competition as a Cup Series crew chief at the end of the 2021 season.



Hassler makes the move to Penske from the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team that has a technical alliance with Team Penske. He has 22 races of experience as a Cup Series crew chief, all coming in 2021. He became Matt DiBenedetto’s full-time crew chief on the No. 21 team as of the Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway race, the 17th race of the 36-race season. Hassler also served as crew chief on the No. 22 Penske team of Joey Logano for one race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway in place of suspended crew chief Paul Wolfe.



To date, Hassler has two top-fives and seven top-10 finishes as a Cup Series crew chief. He previously worked as a race engineer for Team Penske.



