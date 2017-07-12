NASCAR Cup: Josh Bilicki drives for Rick Ware Racing at New Hampshire

By AMANDA VINCENT

Josh Bilicki will drive the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet in Sunday’s Overton’s 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, according to an announcement from the race team Tuesday.

“I’m very excited and thankful to get the call from Rick to race this weekend’s NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire,” Bilicki said. “While I’ve never been tot he track, I’ve watched hours of onboard videos and have logged hundreds of laps on iRacing. The track seems flat, so I think I will be able to relate a lot of techniques I learned in my road-course racing days to conquer this one-mile oval. I also feel more comfortable with driving these cars, and I’m confident that Rick will guide me through the weekend so we get a respectable result.”

Sunday’s race in Loudon will be Bilicki’s second Cup Series start, but his first in the series on an oval. His Cup debut came last month on the road course of Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, also in the No. 51 through a partnership between RWR and Premium Motorsports.

“I’ve been around a lot of road-course drivers, and you either have it or you don’t,” Rick Ware said. “He does. I’ve been fortunate enough to watch Josh compete on occasion, and I think he’s going to impress people with, not only his patience, but his car control and for getting an extra position or two from a performance standpoint.”

Bilicki has four-career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, three of which came on ovals.

