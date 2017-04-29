NASCAR Cup: Josh Bilicki joins Rick Ware Racing for road courses

By AMANDA VINCENT

Josh Bilicki will pilot Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet in the two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series road-course races this season — the June 25 race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and Aug. 6 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. The race at Sonoma will be Bilicki’s Cup Series debut.

“Words can’t describe how excited I am to be making my NASCAR Monster Energy Cup debut with Rick Ware Racing,” Bilicki said. “First, I can’t thank Rick enough for giving me this opportunity to get behind the wheel of the No. 51 RWR Chevrolet. Rick, like myself, comes from a road-course background, so I feel like this is a very natural fit. I’ve been around the team for several of this season’s Cup races and the team is very impressive and are improving every week. I hope to earn some respect from my competitors and turn heads in the process.”

Bilicki made his NASCAR national-level debut last year on another road course, Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., driving an entry for Obaika Racing. He also drove for the Obaika team in the last two Xfinity Series races of the 2016 season on the ovals of Phoenix International Raceway and Homestead-Miami Speedway Bilicki is still under contract with Obaika Racing.

Bilicki has extensive road-course experience in SCCA, TA2, NASA Pro Racing, the IMSA Continental Tire Series, and Trans Am.

