NASCAR Cup: Josh Bilicki pulls double duty at Watkins Glen

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular will take on an extra race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International this weekend, adding Sunday’s GoBowling.com at The Glen Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race to his weekend docket. The regular driver of the No. 45 JP Motorsports Toyota in the Xfinity Series is slated to drive the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford in the Cup race. It won’t be Bilicki’s Cup Series debut, but The Glen weekend will be his first NASCAR double-duty weekend and Sunday’s race will be his first Cup Series race of the year.

“I’m so incredibly excited an thankful for this opportunity,” Bilicki said. “Two years ago at this time, I hadn’t even really considered the possibility of a career in NASCAR. Things materialized quickly, and here we are. Rick gave me the opportunity to make my Cup Series debut last year at Sonoma, so it’s a familiar feeling being around the team.”

Bilicki made two Cup Series starts for Rick Ware Racing in 2017 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, finishing 36th in both races.

Bilicki has competed in 17 Xfinity races, so far, this season for JP Motorsports, resulting in a best finish of 24th at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth in March. In all, Bilicki has 26-career Xifnity Series starts, posting a best finish of 12th at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., in 2017.

