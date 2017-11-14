NASCAR Cup: JTG-Daugherty Racing aligns with Hendrick Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

JTG-Daugherty Racing will begin a technical alliance with Hendrick Motorsports in 2018 in an effort to improve simulation and measurements the team will use for its own aerodynamic development.

“So, we’re hoping to improve our simulation capabilities and our measurement protocols. then, we’ll do our own aero development,” JTG-Daugherty Racing co-owner Tad Geschickter said, as quoted by Motorsport.com. “Most of those great teams have their own aerodynamic development, and it’s not a part of what they share. So with General Motors’ help, and bringing Dave Charpentier in along with Ernie (Cope, JTG-Daugherty Competition Director), we feel we finally have the expertise and capability to do that work ourselves. And that’s what we’re going to, start standing on our own two feet a little bit. But, yeah, I think Hendrick will bring a lot to the table to help us get better on our base product and our simulation and where we’re at on it.”

JTG-Daugherty Racing fields the No. 37 and No. 47 Chevrolets of Chris Buescher and A.J. Allmendinger in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. They are 25th and 28th in the series points standings, heading into Sunday’s season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Despite the alliance with Hendrick Motorsports, JTG-Daugherty will continue to get engines from Earnhardt Childress Racing, an arm of Richard Childress Racing, even though Hendrick Motorsports also builds engines.

“The ECR engine program has been really reliable for us,” Geschickter said. “We had a contract, and it made sense for the team to do that.”

