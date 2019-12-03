NASCAR Cup: JTG-Daugherty Racing announces changes ahead of 2020

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – JULY 21: Ryan Preece, driver of the #47 Kroger Chevrolet, Matt Tifft, driver of the #36 Louis Kemp Crab Delights Ford, and Paul Menard, driver of the #21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center Ford, race during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 21, 2019 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Monday, JTG-Daugherty Racing announced changes ahead of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, including a driver-car number swap and crew chief hiring.

Ryan Preece will move from JTG-Daugherty’s No. 47 Chevrolet to the No. 37. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., a new addition to the team, will drive the No. 47. Stenhouse also will bring crew chief Brian Pattie with him from Roush Fenway Racing to JTG-Daugherty to be his crew chief for their fourth season together.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming Brian Pattie to JTG Daugherty Racing,” JTG-Daugherty Racing co-owner Tad Geschickter said. “With Brian’s veteran experience and knowledge at NASCAR’s premier level, we know he is going to be a great asset to the organization and work well with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.”

Pattie has six wins as a Cup Series crew chief, two most recent of those with Stenhouse at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2017.

“I’m very grateful to have Brian join me at JTG-Daugherty Racing next season,” Stenhouse said. “Working together the past several seasons, our relationship away from the track has really developed and I know that will speed up the process of getting familiar and plugged into the team as quick as possible. He knows what I’m looking for, and I know what he expects from me. This team is a great fit for both of us, and we’re looking forward to contributing to the success JTG-Daugherty Racing has been building.”

Preece’s move to the No. 37 will result in a crew chief change for the driver. Trent Owens remains crew chief on the No. 37 team. He most recently worked with Chris Buescher, who will depart JTG-Daugherty Racing for Roush Fenway Racing in 2020. He led Buescher to four top-10 finishes during the 2019 season. Owens has been with JTG-Daugherty Racing for the last four years, most of that time with the No. 37 team.

“Trent is a veteran at our organization, leading the charge on the No. 37 car for the past three seasons,” Geschickter said. “He elevated a young driver in his second year in the series to consistently running in the top-15, and we have high expectations that he will be a great fit with Ryan Preece next year in his sophomore season.”

Owens has one win as a Cup Series crew chief, coming with driver Aric Almirola and Richard Petty Motorsports at Daytona in 2014.

