NASCAR Cup: JTG-Daugherty Racing buys Furniture Row Racing charter

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to a report from Jayski, JTG-Daugherty Racing purchased a charter from Furniture Row Racing for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

FRR is scaling back from two Cup Series teams to one, shuttering operation of its No. 77 team and selling that charter to JTG-Daugherty. JTGDR was in need of a charter for its No. 37 team of driver Chris Buescher.

The No. 37 team raced with a charter in 2017, but that was a charter leased for one year from Roush Fenway Racing. NASCAR allows for only one-year leases on charters, so the charter JTG-Daugherty leased from RFR for 2017 goes back to Roush Fenway for 2018.

Teams assumed to be looking for charters for next year after returning charters from one-year leases include Wood Brothers Racing and Tri-Star Motorsports. Team Penske is in search of a charter for its new third team for Ryan Blaney. Meanwhile, teams having charters available after getting them back from one-year leases include Roush Fenway Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports and Front Row Motorsports, according to the Jayski report. Richard Childress Racing may also have a charter available if it scales back from a three-car operation to two.

