NASCAR Cup: JTG-Daugherty Racing crew member recovering after Texas injury

By AMANDA VINCENT

Zack Young, the jackman for the No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet of Chris Buescher in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is doing better since he was hit by his team’s car on pit road during Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, according to a report from NBC Sports.

“Thanks to everyone that’s reached out,” Young told the NBC Sports reporter. “Right now, I’m just waiting on results from a MRI of my right hand. I’m fortunate and lucky we have an off-weekend to recover.”

Young was treated and fitted with a protective cast at the infield care center during Sunday’s race. A backup Richard Childress Racing crew member filled in for Young on pit road after the early-race incident.

“I’m ok. Hand/thumb is tore up, got some bruises,” Young ( @JackmanZack ) tweeted Sunday.

The race team doesn’t know, yet, whether or not Young will be ready to go for the next race on the schedule, an April 23 date at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer).