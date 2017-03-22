NASCAR Cup: JTG-Daugherty Racing loses appeal

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR announced on Wednesday that the penalty originally issued to the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet team of A.J. Allmendinger in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series after the March 5 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlana Motor Speedway for a lug nut issue discovered by NASCAR officials after the race would stand.

After the Atlanta race, the No. 47 car had only 17 of the mandatory 20 lug nuts properly secured. As a result, crew chief Randall Burnett was suspended for three races and fined $65,000. Allmendinger and the race team were docked 35 driver and car owner points. The points deduction dropped Allmendinger from 11th to 34th in the driver standings after Atlanta.

Even though the appeals process allows for a suspension to be delayed until the appeal is heard, Burnett already has served two weeks of his three-week suspension; therefore, his suspension will be completed at the conclusion of Sunday’s race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. JTG-Daugherty Racing’s motivation for appeal was the hope of reducing the points deductions issued to Allmendinger and the race team.

Former crew chief and JTG-Daugherty Director Competition Ernie Cope has been Allmendinger’s interim crew chief.

The appeal was heard by a three-person appeals panel include Old Dominion Speedway owner Richard Gore, former NASCAR driver Bill Lester and Magic Valley Speedway promoter Steve York. JTG-Daugherty has the option to make one more appeal to National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer Bryan Moss.

