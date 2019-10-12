NASCAR Cup: JTG-Daugherty Racing team members swap roles

during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 9, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Eddie Pardue and Tristan Smith on the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing team of driver Ryan Preece in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series have swapped roles ahead of Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Pardue, formerly a team engineer, is the new crew chief on the No. 47. Former crew chief, Smith, has assumed the engineering role.

Preece is in his first full-time season of Cup Series competition. He has one top-five finish, a third when the series visited Talladega earlier this season, and three top-10 finishes in the first 30 races of the 36-race season. He heads into Sunday’s race 27th in the driver points standings.

Pardue has 18 races of experience as a Cup Series crew chief, mostly in 2017 with driver Jeffrey Earnhardt. He has one top-20 finish, coming in 2008 with Greg Biffle behind the wheel. Most of Pardue’s experience has a NASCAR national-level crew chief came in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he was a crew chief for 338 races. He has three wins in that series with Biffle and Matt Kenseth while at Roush Fenway Racing.

