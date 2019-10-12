NASCAR Cup: JTG-Daugherty Racing team members swap roles

By AMANDA VINCENT
Eddie Pardue and Tristan Smith on the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing team of driver Ryan Preece in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series have swapped roles ahead of Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Pardue, formerly a team engineer, is the new crew chief on the No. 47. Former crew chief, Smith, has assumed the engineering role.
Preece is in his first full-time season of Cup Series competition. He has one top-five finish, a third when the series visited Talladega earlier this season, and three top-10 finishes in the first 30 races of the 36-race season. He heads into Sunday’s race 27th in the driver points standings.
Pardue has 18 races of experience as a Cup Series crew chief, mostly in 2017 with driver Jeffrey Earnhardt. He has one top-20 finish, coming in 2008 with Greg Biffle behind the wheel. Most of Pardue’s experience has a NASCAR national-level crew chief came in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he was a crew chief for 338 races. He has three wins in that series with Biffle and Matt Kenseth while at Roush Fenway Racing.
