NASCAR Cup: JTG-Daugherty Racing teams penalized at Auto Club Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 12: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #47 Kroger Chevrolet, speaks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Both JTG-Daugherty Racing teams in the NASCAR Cup Series — the No. 37 of Ryan Preece and the No. 47 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were penalized for illegal body modifications before Sunday’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. Both teams were docked 10 owner and driver points and crew chiefs Trent Owens (37) and Brian Pattie (47) were ejected from the ACS garage/pit area.

The teams were in violation of section 20.20 (Assembled Vehicle Overall Rules), which states, “Except in cases explicitly permitted in the NASCAR rules, installation of additional components and/or modifications of existing components to affect the aerodynamic properties of the vehicle will not be permitted, including but not limited to, safety systems, chassis and roll cage, suspension, steering systems, brake systems, heat shields, body fillers, body sealers, filler panels, drivetrain components, and exhaust components.”

According to the penalty report released by NASCAR, “Parts, systems, devices, omissions or component failures cannot affect what what should otherwise be the normal airflow over the body of the vehicle.”

The violations were discovered during pre-qualifying inspections Saturday. Both drivers had to start the race in the back, even though Stenhouse qualified 10th and Preece 20th. Stenhouse finished Sunday’s race 20th, one lap down, and Preece was 30th, three laps down.

