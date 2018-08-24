NASCAR Cup: judge approves sale of BK Racing to Front Row Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Front Row Motorsports is the new owner of most of the assets of BK Racing, including a charter. FRM placed a $2.08 million bid in the auction that ended Monday, and the sale was approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge J. Craig Whitley on Thursday. According to an ESPN report, FRM’s winning bid was one of only two bids in the auction, the other being a $1.8 million bid from GMS Racing President Mike Beam. Former BK Racing owner Ron Devine also previously showed interest in participating in the auction in an attempt to regain control of his team. When he put the team in Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, control of the team was assigned to a court-appointed trustee.

“I’ve got other options,” Devine said, according to ESPN. “I still love NASCAR. I believe the NASCAR business is special and headed in the right direction.”

The sale was scheduled for approval by the judge Tuesday but a continuance was issued because of an objection by Devine. Whitley said the sale was eventually approved, though, because BK Racing’s two biggest creditors, Union Bank & Trust and the Internal Revenue Service didn’t object. BK Racing’s debts include a combined $11.9 million to those two creditors.

Front Row Motorsports already owned three charters, two under which it fields the No. 34 and No. 38 entries of Michael McDowell and David Ragan and a charter it has leased to TriStar Motorsports for 2018. One of those charters was purchased from BK Racing in 2016 for approximately $2. Union Bank & Trust already has sued FRM for that charter, claiming it as collateral for a loan on which BK Racing defaulted.

To maintain its new charter from Thursday’s sale, FRM must field a third car for the remaining 12 races of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. The series has the upcoming weekend off, returning to action Sept. 2 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for the Southern 500. The team has not announced a driver, manufacturer or number for the car. Front Row is a Ford team, but BK Racing has fielded a Toyota. Also, FRM has used the No. 35 when it has fielded a third entry in the past. BK Racing ran the No. 23.

