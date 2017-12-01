NASCAR Cup: Julian Maha receives Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award

By AMANDA VINCENT

During the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards program at Wynn Las Vegas on Thursday, driver Ben Kennedy, representing his grandmother, Betty Jane France, presented the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award to Julian Maha of Vestavia Hills, Ala.

Maha is the founder of KultureCity, an organization that assists children with autism and educates others about autism. In his honor, the NASCAR Foundation made a $100,000 contribution to KultureCity.

The Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award is presented yearly to a NASCAR fan making a difference in his/her community by volunteering for children’s causes/charities.

The charities of three other award finalists received $25,000 donations from the Foundation.

Other finalists included Shannon Goldwater, founder of Feeding Matters; Tammy Richardson of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation; and Chante Gonzalez Vido, head counselor at a camp operated by The Seany Foundation for young cancer patients.

Maha was chosen the winner from among the finalists by an online fan vote.

