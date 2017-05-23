NASCAR Cup: Justin Alexander named Austin Dillon’s new crew chief

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Alexander is the new crew chief for Austin Dillon on the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, according to an announcement from the race team Monday. He replaces Richard “Slugger” Labbe, who is no longer with RCR.

Alexander moves to RCR’s No. 3 Cup Series team from the organization’s No. 2 NASCAR Xfinity Series team. His first race as crew chief on the No. 3 team will be Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Randall Burnett replaces Alexander on the No. 2 Xfinity team. Burnett was replaced as the crew chief of JTG-Daugherty Racing’s No. 47 Chevrolet team of A.J. Allmendinger in the Cup Series by Ernie Cope prior to the May 20 Monster Energy Open/All-Star Race, also at Charlotte. Cope moved into the No. 47 crew chief position from JTG-Daugherty’s position of Competition Director.

JTG-Daugherty Racing has a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, and Cope formerly worked as a crew chief at RCR within its Xfinity Series program.

