NASCAR Cup: Justin Allgaier takes on Bristol dirt

By AMANDA VINCENT



The NASCAR Xfinity Series is off for the Easter weekend, but series regular Justin Allgaier still plans to go NASCAR racing during the holiday weekend. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series’ second annual dirt race.



“Since the NASCAR Xfinity Series has the weekend off, we decided to have a little fun over Easter and go mix it up at Bristol Motor Speedway,” Allgaier said. “When BRANDT decided to come on board with Spire Motorsports for the Food City Dirt Race, it was really a no brainer. It’s going to be a fun change of pace to play in the dirt with all the Cup Series regulars. Spire Motorsports and (crew chief) Kevin Bellicourt always bring a good piece to the race track so we’ll have a solid shot of putting together a good run.”

Allgaier has a significant amount of Cup Series experience but not on dirt, as NASCAR’s top series has only raced on dirt once since the early 1970s. He raced full-time at the Cup level in 2014 and 2015 before making a return to the Xfinity Series. Allgaier contested two Cup races for Spire last year at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., with a best finish of 25th at Pocono.



“When we have an opportunity to put someone in the seat, Justin Allgaier is always part of the conversation,” Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr said. “BRANDT and Justin have almost become synonymous with one another and they’ve both been part of the Spire family for many years. Justin is also a talented dirt racer so having him in the No. 77 this weekend is a great opportunity for everyone involved.”

Allgaier has 79-career Cup Series starts with one top-10 finish — an eighth on the concrete surface at Bristol in 2015 with the now-defunct H. Scott Motorsports.



Allgaier is a 16-time winner in the Xfinity Series with 380-career starts in the series since 2008. His first-career Xfinity win came on the traditional concrete surface at Bristol in 2010.



