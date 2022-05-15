NASCAR Cup: Justin Haley, Joey Logano’s cars have issues in inspection

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 08: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, sits in his car prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



The No. 22 Team Penske Ford of driver Joey Logano and the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet of Justin Haley each failed inspection twice at Kansas Speedway on Saturday. As a result, each team had its car chief ejected ahead of Sunday’s AdventHealth 400.



Jerry Kelley was ejected from Logano’s team and Jaron Antley was ejected from Haley’s team.



After both cars passed on their third pass through the inspection process, the drivers will be allowed to retain their race starting positions.

Haley qualified 15th. Logano didn’t make a qualifying attempt Saturday because of a crash in the preceding practice session. As a result, he’ll start 34th of 36 cars.



