NASCAR Cup: Justin Haley plans debut at Talladega Superspeedway

during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series RINNAI 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 22, 2019 in Hampton, Georgia.

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Justin Haley will make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut Sunday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in the Geico 500. He’ll drive the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

“This is a dream come true,” Haley said. “I couldn’t be prouder than to make my Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut with Spire Motorsports and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. The F.O.E. has supported my career since the beginning, and it feels like our program will come full circle when I make my debut on NASCAR’s biggest stage this weekend at Talladega. I’m incredibly grateful to both Spire Motorsports and the F.O.E. for this opportunity. I’m excited to get on track and see what we can do.”

Haley will become the sixth different drive to pilot the Spire Motorsports entry in the first 10 races of the 2019 Cup Series season. So far, the new team has a best finish of 22nd, coming in the season-opening Daytona 500 with Jamie McMurray behind the wheel of the car that carried the No. 40 for that race only.

The Talladega race weekend will be a double-duty weekend for Haley, as he’ll pilot his regular ride, the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, in the Xfinity Series race there Saturday. This season is Haley’s first full-time season in the Xfinity Series after three starts last year. His 11-career Xfinity starts, to date, have resulted in six top-10 finishes.

Haley is a three-time winner in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series in 50 starts between 2015 and 2018. His Truck Series stats also include 12 top-fives and 31 top-10 finishes.

Haley also is a three-time winner in ARCA in 16-career starts.

“Justin Haley is a proven winner and a future super star,” Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr said. “Justin has won at several levels and knows what it takes to compete with the best in the business. He’s a very talented, smart racer, so we’re confident he’ll do a good job this weekend.”

